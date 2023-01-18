“They were trying to protect one of their own”: Three people arrested for a shooting in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department was called out to SW 1st Street for a domestic shooting.

They said that just before shots were fired a 29-year-old victim was standing outside of a home when a black Ford Fusion drove by.

“The saying goes people kill people gun don’t kill people but it’s a whole lot easier to do so when you have a gun at hand. Truth be told it was a tragedy fortunately nobody got killed,” said one man riding by.

According to police 17-year-old Kanariya Pinellas and two 20-year-olds Kemariyon Foster and Deonsha Brown were in the car. They said the two passengers Pinellas and Foster got out of the car and started shooting at the victim, hitting him once.

The shooters got back into the vehicle and left the scene. One person TV20 spoke with shared his thoughts on why the shooting happened. He said the shooters were protecting someone.

“I understand the streets know what happened at the end of the day the domestic dispute had to do with something that was going on inside the home and the guys did what they did out of trying to protect one of their own.”

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Police were able to locate the vehicle and found all three suspects.

Residents said having more opportunities for kids could help keep them off the streets.

“Being disenfranchised not having our own businesses the children don’t have much to do as far as the youth goes so they get their hands on guns and a lot of it has to do with the upbringing of not having both parents in the home.”

Pinellas was arrested for attempted murder, Foster for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Brown for accessory after the fact.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.