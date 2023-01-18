UF Hillel holds 4th annual Spread Cream Cheese not Hate Bagel Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator nation will take a stand against hate.

UF Hillel members will be on campus passing out free bagels and cream cheese to all who sign the Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate Pledge on Wednesday.

The event will ruin from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Turlington Plaza on UF’s campus.

By signing the pledge, students commit to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate at UF and in their communities.

