UF Hillel holds 4th annual Spread Cream Cheese not Hate Bagel Day

UF Hillel members will be on campus passing out free bagels and cream cheese to all who sign...
UF Hillel members will be on campus passing out free bagels and cream cheese to all who sign the spread cream cheese not hate pledge on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator nation will take a stand against hate.

UF Hillel members will be on campus passing out free bagels and cream cheese to all who sign the Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate Pledge on Wednesday.

TRENDING: Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer

The event will ruin from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Turlington Plaza on UF’s campus.

By signing the pledge, students commit to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate at UF and in their communities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Horse Capital TV highlights Wordley Mart
Village View Church Food Pantry holds a pet food distribution
Wordley Mart was formed by two top level grand prix riders.
Horse Capital TV highlights Wordley Mart
There will be a pet food distribution in Summerfield on Wednesday.
Village View Church Food Pantry holds a pet food distribution