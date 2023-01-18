Village View Church Food Pantry holds a pet food distribution
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a pet food distribution in Summerfield on Wednesday.
The event will take place at the Village View Church Food Pantry and that is located at 8585 SE 147th Place.
Pet food will be available for pantry clients.
The distribution will be on a first come first serve basis, and the event will start at 10 a.m.
