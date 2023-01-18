Village View Church Food Pantry holds a pet food distribution

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a pet food distribution in Summerfield on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Village View Church Food Pantry and that is located at 8585 SE 147th Place.

TRENDING: The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale

Pet food will be available for pantry clients.

The distribution will be on a first come first serve basis, and the event will start at 10 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.