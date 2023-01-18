What’s Growing On: The Year of the Rabbit

All Things Rabbit in 2023
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rabbits, no matter how cute they are, and no matter how much you loved Peter Rabbit as a child, can be a nuisance to farmers and some gardeners. But to others, they’re the perfect pet.

For the eye that views the rabbit as a pest, keeping your garden free of these animals is the goal. And to be sure, in fact, it is a rabbit causing any problems as opposed to other opportunistic eaters like squirrels or mice, take note of gnawing patterns. Rabbits will nibble from the edge and leave your plants looking clean cut, rather than ragged or with holes — these are the markings of insects.

They are also most active at dusk and dawn, so sitting quietly near your garden during these times of the day you can see who arrives for a meal.

And if your suspicions are correct and you notice it is a rabbit wreaking havic on your garden you can take a few simple steps to rid them away.

The Director of Gainesville Rabbit Rescue, Kathy Finelli, says, “If wild rabbits “dig your garden” too much, one of the best ways of course is to put some fencing up around your plants. One of the other things you can do is to plant a little extra for them, as the development here in Alachua County, Levy County and Marion is on the rise.”

If the route you’d like to take involves attracting these small mammals to your yard, planting a few of these herbs and vegetables will help.

“Rabbits love herbs, and most of the herbs that they love are things like cilantro, parsley, rosemary, basil.”; Finelli.

If rabbits had a choice they wouldn’t choose your yard or your garden; rather they’re being forced there

“As development happens their food source is being cut back by a tremendous amount. As are their hiding places where they can build a burrow or where they can have their babies.”, Finelli.

As with any possible pet, bringing a rabbit into your home requires preparation and knowledge about what you’re getting into.

Most of us know what to expect when caring for a dog or a cat, but caring for a rabbit isn’t that simple - and could explain why rabbits are the 3rd most surrendered animal to shelters; according to peta.

Rabbits can live for 10-12 years, they need hours of daily exercise, and their teeth never stop growing. So whether you are there thinking of purchasing one for a young child or for yourself — there are many things to consider.

If you are considering getting a rabbit, or have questions on what kind of care your rabbit needs, contact the Gainesville Rabbit Rescue. They are also always in need of volunteers and can be reached here: https://www.gainesvillerabbitrescue.org/

