Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.(Baltimore County Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said.

Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was possibly inside the home.

Firefighters found Wilson on the second floor, rescued her and immediately began CPR. She was taken to Northwest Hospital where she died.

Investigators determined a malfunctioning electric blanket caused the fire.

The only heat in the house was from electric space heaters and an electric blanket, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Marion County Jail booking photo for Augusta Williams, 31, sexual battery
Ocala teenager sexually battered by armed security guard at the movies
Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tanktop and having a pink blanket. Markelv Avery is...
Amber Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl in Missouri
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll