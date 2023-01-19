Alachua County deputies arrest murder suspect after body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a month after a body was found in Micanopy, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the man they suspect of shooting the victim who was already in jail for bringing guns onto an RTS bus.

Deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, on Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of drug trafficking, drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and weapon offense. An additional charge of second-degree murder has been added.

RELATED: Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus

According to the arrest report, Deputies began investigating a suspicious death in the Micanopy area on Dec. 7, 2022. The body of Corey Grimmage was found at the end of Northeast Sixth Avenue. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Grimmage’s cell phone was nowhere to be found at the scene.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant

Investigators found the vehicle Grimmage had been driving at Arbor Apartments in Gainesville. Blood stains were inside the vehicle along with Grimmage’s cell phone. Detectives also tracked the victim’s cell phone which pinged in Micanopy and pinged in Gainesville after the murder.

RELATED: Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Fingerprints inside the vehicle and on the cellphone matched with Hall. When he was arrested on the RTS bus, detectives took his bag and tested it for blood, which came back positive. They also found a handgun which a ballistics lab matched with shell casings found at the scene of the murder.

They also compared location records of Hall’s cellphone with records from Grimmage’s phone which showed both phones in Micanopy and in Gainesville around the time of the crime.

Hall is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide (ASO, MGN)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.