Animal rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home: ‘She’s a great little girl’

Animal rescuers in South Carolina are training a deaf dog in hopes of finding it a forever home. (Source: WMBF)
By Julia Richardson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Animal rescue volunteers in South Carolina say they are training a unique dog in hopes of finding it a forever home.

WMBF reports Callie, like any other dog, is playful, curious and excited to meet people and other dogs. But what makes Callie a rare find is that she is deaf.

Volunteers at All4Paws, an animal rescue center in Pawleys Island, said they have been using a variety of hand cues and treats to communicate with her.

“We’ve had to take a couple of extra preparations and steps to make sure that she gets all that she needs,” said Allison Gillespie, director at All4Paws.

Volunteer Te Andrew has been part of the All4Paws team for eight years. She said there has been a different approach with Callie but the team has sensed the animal’s enthusiasm from the beginning.

“You could just tell she wanted to learn; she has found being around people fascinating,” Andrew said. “So that’s why we just knew we had to do something a little bit different with her.”

According to Andrew, the team got Callie a collar that vibrates after doing some research regarding deaf dogs.

“You have to train her that when she feels a vibration she’ll look at you,” Andrew said. “And then you give her a treat.”

The team at All4Paws said Callie should be ready for adoption in about a month thanks to their training. And when adopted, the team hopes to continue working with Callie’s new family to keep her on track.

“Hopefully we can provide the support that they need so they can keep her on the right track,” Gillespie said. “She’s a great little girl and ready for lots of love.”

