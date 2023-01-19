Armed security guard arrested for sexually battering a teen at an Ocala movie theater

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thirty-one-year-old Augusta Williams is a security guard with Knights Security of Gainesville Public Safety.

According to the Ocala Police Department, the victim who is 15 years old and her friends were waiting for the friend’s grandfather to pick them up at the Regal Hollywood theater in Ocala, but he refused to take the victim home.

So Williams offered to watch her until her mom came.

“The victim and her mother were at the movie theater when I arrived on the scene I spoke to them briefly and started to learn of the allegations,” said detective Kyle Kern.

Officers said Williams took the victim to an empty theater and raped her behind a curtain.

“It’s just something you’ve done a million times you go see a movie you come out and walk across the street to go to dinner next thing you know you find out you were potentially in danger,” said moviegoer Paul Meister.

Detectives got surveillance video from the theater showing Williams and the victim entering a theater and exiting twenty minutes later.

“They think they have a little bit of power and they use it against you. Now I’m getting even madder I can’t even believe it every detail I keep hearing it keeps getting worse,” said Meister.

Police said when Williams was asked about the incident he told them he was helping her find her cell phone, but police said the evidence shows otherwise.

“The UV lighting was used behind the curtain where this act was alleged to have happened. The UV lighting gave possible positive markers,” said Kern.

Meister said he is also a father.

“I have three daughters and they love movies why should you have to worry if they’re going to be in danger.”

Williams was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a victim who is less than 18 years old.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.