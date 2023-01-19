City of Gainesville holds A Day with the SBA event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials will hold A Day with the SBA at the old library building on the 2nd floor.

Business owners can learn about the small business administration which is an agency designed to offer assistance to small businesses across the nation.

An SBA economic development specialist will take one on one appointments with attendees.

There are also workshops detailing the federal programs available to help you.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

