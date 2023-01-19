Columbia County Commission meets to discuss how animal control services will be run

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will discuss how to run animal control services after the sheriffs’ office backed out of taking responsibility.

The sheriff’s office submitted a letter stating they won’t be accepting the responsibility of the animal control services.

TRENDING: Armed security guard arrested for sexually battering a teen at an Ocala movie theater

The commission is recommended to accept the letter and look into other options..

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the School Board Administrative Complex.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.