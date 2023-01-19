Columbia County Commission meets to discuss how animal control services will be run
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will discuss how to run animal control services after the sheriffs’ office backed out of taking responsibility.
The sheriff’s office submitted a letter stating they won’t be accepting the responsibility of the animal control services.
The commission is recommended to accept the letter and look into other options..
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the School Board Administrative Complex.
