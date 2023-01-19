Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path.

By 4:35 p.m., the fire had been contained and no further evacuations were necessary. Deputies say emergency crews will be in the area for a while as firefighters extinguish hot spots.

Deputies also warn that heavy spoke may be an issue on Friday morning.

