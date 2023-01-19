Dunnellon mayor resigns due to ‘pre-existing health conditions’

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The mayor of Dunnellon suddenly resigned from his job on Thursday afternoon.

In his letter of resignation, Mayor Bill White announced he is stepping down from the position, citing health issues.

He says he wants to focus on his health and that he has enjoyed his four years on the Dunnellon City Council.

Mrs. Odom

I regret to inform you that effective immediately, I am resigning my position as Mayor of Dunnellon.

I have pre-existing health conditions that need to be addressed.

I want to focus on resolving these issues.

I have enjoyed my 4 years as a member of the Dunnellon City Council.

Best Wishes

William (Bill) White

Notice of resignation

