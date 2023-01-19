Florida house republicans propose legislation to make every student eligible for school vouchers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Calling it a move toward “Universal Choice” Florida house republicans on Thursday announced a proposal that would make every student in Florida eligible for school vouchers.

The legislation filed at the state capitol would expand who is eligible to receive voucher scholarships, worth more than $7,000 per student.

Additionally, the measure would eliminate a waiting list for special needs students seeking disability scholarships.

The legislation is expected to be heard in its first committee stop, next week at the capitol.State representative Kaylee Tuck is the bill sponsor.

“HB1 will empower every parent to be able to choose the customized and tailored education system that fits best for their students. As a result, we will have students who have the best education possible that fits their unique needs.”

Democrats blasted the legislation as a republican attack on education.

House minority leader Fentrice Driskell says the legislation will continue to take money away from Florida’s traditional public schools.

