Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss pay raise approved by previous commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will hold a meeting to discuss the pay raise approved by the previous city commission on Thursday.

In a four to one vote, the previous Gainesville Commission decided to almost double the commissioners salaries.

In a letter to the mayor and other commissioners, City Commissioner Ed Book wrote, the city commission salaries should be discussed since the current city commission changed in membership and responsibilities.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

