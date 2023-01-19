Gator men’s basketball team goes cold at Texas A&M, falls 54-52

UF’s three-game winning streak comes to a halt
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries for the ball handled by Florida guard Myreon Jones (0)...
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries for the ball handled by Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WCJB) -Ultimately, Florida’s road game at Texas A&M on Wednesday came down to a missed three-pointer at the buzzer by Myreon Jones. But poor shooting all night cost the Gators a chance to extend their winning steeak to four, and the Gators fell to the Aggies, 54-52. UF dropped to 10-8 overall, 3-3 in in confernece play. The Aggies won their seventh in a row (13-5 overall, 5-0 in the SEC).

Florida never led and got off to an incredibly poor start, hitting only two of 26 shots from the field in the entire first half. Coming out of the gate has been a struggle for the Gators, who have managed come from behind wins over Georgia (down 23-10), LSU (trailed 7-0), and Missouri (11-0 deficit). But against Texas A&M, the struggles lasted a full half.

The Gators managed to hit 14 of 35 shots in the second half (40 percent), and were led by Colin Castleton’s 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jones was the only other Gator to reach double figures with 10.

Julius Marble, who scored 17 points in the teams’ previous meeting on Jan. 4 in Gainesville, delivered again for the Aggies with 19 points, while Dexter Dennis tallied 11. The Aggies completed a season series sweep of the Gators.

Florida goes back on the road Saturday at Mississippi State (12-6 overall, 1-5 SEC).

