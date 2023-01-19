'He was our baby brother, and we want justice': GPD officers identify victim from fatal hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police identified the cyclist from a fatal hit-and-run that happened near southwest archer road last Tuesday.

They said the man is 37-year-old Bruce Raynor. The victim’s sisters said they’re left with heavy hearts.

“I’m just devasted that somebody would do that,” shared Bruce’s sister, Christi Raynor. “The amount of time that he laid there struggling to breathe, and nobody called the cops, nobody said anything. If somebody would’ve maybe he would still be here today.”

The hit-and-run happened behind the Kohls. It’s where officers searched for a gray Toyota pickup truck that witnesses said was seen speeding through the area.

“It’s awful that somebody can just hit someone and leave them there,” shared Bruce’s sister, Tina Roberts. “Obviously it’s a crippling feeling, he was our baby brother, and we just want justice.”

GPD officials said a resident called in about a suspicious vehicle. That car has been located and is now being processed.

Some residents who cycle through the area say it’s not an easy road to get by. “It’s honestly quite scary,” shared Mario Campbells. “I take this road to and from work six times, six days a week. I’m always going to and from work and especially at this light, it’s very very scary.”

Raynor’s family says deadly hit-and-runs happen far too often and urge for a safer environment for cyclists.

“Bicyclists are not safe anymore and it’s happening way too many times and people are not coming forward,” shared Christi Raynor. “That tells a very cowardly act to just hit somebody and not come forward.”

The family started a GOFUNDME to ease funeral costs and lay their brother, Bruce, to rest.

