High School Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge shuts out Vanguard on Senior Night, 4-0

Sophomore Faith Hardy led the Blue Wave with two goals
Blue Wave slow the roll of the Knights
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable senior night for the P.K. Yonge girls soccer team. The Blue Wave (9-4-1) snapped their two game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout vs Vanguard (14-2-1). The Knights have won five of their last six matches coming into Wednesday night.

In the first half, the Blue Wave set the tone as sophomore Faith Hardy sprinted her way down the field to put up the first goal in the 13th minute.

P.K. Yonge settled for a corner kick in the 19th minute. Hardy’s great look found senior Chloe Westbrooks who knocked it in for the second goal.

The next goal came two minutes later as Emma Mansfield fired one from long distance to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first half. P.K. Yonge went into halftime with a three goal lead.

Vanguard would ratchet up the defense in the second half, but the Blue Wave found their way to the net one more time. Lilly Buss blasted it off the left side and Hardy was standing at the right place at the right time to tap it in for her second goal of the night.

Blue Wave will host their season finale against Atlantic Coast on Friday night.

Vanguard will welcome in rival Forest to finish off their season on Thursday evening.

