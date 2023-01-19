Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck

The passengers of the pick-up truck were not hurt.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday.

They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m.

Troopers say when she tried to cross, a pick-up truck heading west on CR 252, hit the right front of the SUV.

She was transported to UF Health Shands, where she later died.

