Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday.

They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m.

Troopers say when she tried to cross, a pick-up truck heading west on CR 252, hit the right front of the SUV.

She was transported to UF Health Shands, where she later died.

The passengers of the pick-up truck were not hurt.

