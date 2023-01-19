Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants

A man files false documents under a real-estate company's name and tries to trick tenants that he was their new landlord.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants.

They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.

They also say Mullis is a registered sex offender and that he may be located in the Jacksonville area.

