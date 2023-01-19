New city manager may come to Hawthorne

Hawthorne city commission will schedule a meeting to interview 4 potential city managers.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Hawthorne may get a new city manager next week.

The city commission has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to interview four finalists for the job.

They include current interim manager John Martin as well as former Pahokee City Manager Chandler Williamson, Ashley Hepburn, the current Director of Financial Services for Lauderdale Lakes, and Lawrence Lamb.

The four will be available for a meet and greet before the interviews.

