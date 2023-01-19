One business is helping claustrophobic patients with MRIs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you deal with claustrophobia and need an MRI there’s an option to get in and out faster here in north central Florida.

Gainesville High Field MRI offers shorter scan times compared to options like an open MRI, which is another popular choice for claustrophobic patients.

Along with the quick scan times the team at Gainesville High Field uses strategies to ease these claustrophobic patients into the process.

“We try to keep them calm we actually do talk to people like people and treat them with respect to get them laughing at them joking get them talking let us know what they’re feeling and we’ve learned that if we can treat people right” said specialist Brandy Dewitt. “We can make them more comfortable for the exam they have a more successful experience with us” she continued.

While MRI’s can still induce anxiety in many patients, the High Field and open MRI options are changing the landscape of the industry.

