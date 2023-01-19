Prosecutors formally charge former youth basketball coach accused of sexually abusing minors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a months-long investigation, prosecutors are now formally charging the former youth basketball coach and referee of accused of sexually abusing minors.

Alachua County court records show Billy McCall now faces eight counts, including two for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 16.

Deputies told us the victims were 14 and 15 at the time.

Mccall was arrested in July. He was last employed as a coach in Bronson.

He has a case management hearing scheduled for February 16th.

