TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kate Pickens (Oak Hall)

Kate Pickens will be attending Vanderbilt University in Fall 2023
Pickens will attend Vanderbilt and seeks a career in molecular and cellular biology
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Throughout her time at Oak Hall, Kate Pickens has left her mark as a three-year captain in girls’ basketball and tennis. On the hardwood, she has been on James Ringdahl’s varsity since she was in sixth grade.

Pickens said, “Honestly, just having friends as well as teammates on the court with you. It really helps a lot.”

Ringdahl said, “The first time I met Kate. She was a five-year-old at my basketball camp. I have never seen that laser intense concentration before. She went home and drew up all the in bounds plays with colored pencils, so she would know them all and in case she got called up.”

Pickens said, “Coach Ringdahl is like a second father to me. He has always on my side since sixth grade, when we first started it is not only been like coaching. It’s been parenting in a way.”

Pickens brings her basketball intellect to the classroom. She has a GPA of 4.8 and qualified for Summa Cum Laude. The senior has been taking AP courses since her freshman year, will attend Vanderbilt in the fall seeking a career in Molecular and Cellular Biology

The senior standout said, “All through high school, I have always loved biology, way more than all the other sciences and I want to be a doctor.”

Pickens always had the DNA of a leader. it was inherited through her own family tree.

Ringdahl said, “Kate has been really a dream. She is fiery, she is very competitive, a lot like her dad and a lot like her mom. As parents say the fruit does not fall far from the tree.”

Pickens explained when maintaining time management, “Oh, it has been a challenge that’s for sure, but i have always been encouraged by Coach Ringdahl and her parents to manage my time as best as possible to use every minute of the day to finish my homework.

As she nears the end of her athletic career...it will be the beginning of her road to being a doctor.

Kate Pickens. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

