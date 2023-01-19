UPDATE: Movie theater security guard accused of sexual battery fired by company

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Augusta Williams, the security guard accused of sexually battering a 15-year-old in Ocala, was fired by the security company.

Knights Security of Gainesville Public Safety confirmed he was fired after his arrest.

Officials with the security company did not comment any further.

Williams is now in jail in Marion County, and this is not his first time behind bars.

He was arrested in December for an out-of-county warrant from Leon County for unpaid child support.

