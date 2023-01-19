‘We’re praying for the family’: Suspect in murder case identified after body was discovered in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) -Sheriff’s deputies are charging Joshua hall, 36, with murder after being arrested last month for bringing a loaded gun onto an RTS bus in Gainesville.

Deputies say they connected Hall to the body of Corey Grimmage, 36. They say Hall shot Grimmage multiple times leaving his body on a dirt road.

Captain Becky Butscher said investigators tracked Grimmage’s cell phone in a vehicle parked at an apartment complex in Gainesville. They also discovered shell casing and blood.

“The vehicle was found to have some evidentiary on it and forensics were able to obtain some DNA off of it,” said Butscher. “Kiddos to our detectives and forensics investigators, they really did a phenomenal job in linking all of these pieces together to hopefully bring some closure and peace to the family.”

Deputies had a warrant for Hall’s arrest and picked him up on December 20th as he was getting off a bus in Gainesville. He had an alarming amount of drugs and a loaded gun on him. Hall was charged with drug trafficking and possession of a gun by a felon.

The gun was later matched to the weapon used to kill Grimmage.

Many residents say Micanopy is still a safe place to live despite this tragedy. For Billy Mountain, it’s a relief.

“So I hear you found the person who did it which is wonderful, that’s great news, I love to hear stuff like that,” said Mountain. “We aren’t really worried because everybody is just friendly, friends, and they know each other so we don’t have a lot of problems.”

Hall is being held in the Alachua county jail and is charged with second degree murder.

