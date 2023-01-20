Alachua 5-year-old boy killed crossing street, driver not charged

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends are asking for answers after a typical school day started tragically with a child killed crossing the road.

According to residents, 5-year-old Kaiden Mincey was hit while crossing Hipp Way on Friday. The boy crossed using a crosswalk from the Merillwood housing complex to his bus stop beside Criswell Park. Mincey was taken to UF Health Shands where he later died. Victoria Lunford, a family friend, says drivers typically speed down that road and the crosswalk signal is broken.

“If they had some speed humps maybe it would slow some suspects down so police can catch them in the act, but it’s free range out here. You can just go go go. It’s just sad that a child had to lose their life for people to think about this stuff and put it in play.”

Lunford says Mincey is just one of his mother’s eight children.

“Ms. Jessica has eight kids. He is the sixth of the 8-pack, right now they’re all broke up because some of his siblings actually witnessed it,” said Lunford.

The 30-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 truck that hit Mincey did stay at the scene as the boy was treated by first responders. As of right now, his identity is unknown and he is not being charged with a crime.

“He was very upset. He was distraught with himself after the fact. I heard him say he had kids himself of a similar age. At the end of the day you were speeding and because of your reckless nature somebody’s child lost their life,” said Lunford.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that Mincey was crossing at the same time that the F-150′s was approaching the crosswalk. Public Information officer Lt. Patrick Riordan says they can not place fault on the driver at this time.

“Drivers are held to a certain standard when approaching an intersection and pedestrians are supposed to comply with Florida statute too,” said Lt. Riordan.

It may take anywhere from 60 to 90 days for troopers to finish their investigation into Mincey’s death.

