Alachua County Fire Rescue puts out brush fire behind Gainesville apartment complexes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Fire Rescue helped put out an 8-acre fire on West University Avenue early Friday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, the fire team responded to a call made from Harbor Cove Apartments at 2:13 p.m., and swiftly deployed fire rescue drones and trucks.

TRENDING: Infant reunited with Bradford County firefighters who provided life-saving care

The fire was inside of a large field area shared between Harbor Cove and three other apartment buildings in the area. There were no evacuations in the area.

The fire was put out around 3:45 p.m., and no one was seriously injured.

Fire rescue teams are currently investigating how the fire started.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.