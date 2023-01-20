Alachua County Fire Rescue puts out brush fire behind Gainesville apartment complexes

Tractor in the field behind Harbor Cove apartments
Tractor in the field behind Harbor Cove apartments(ACFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Fire Rescue helped put out an 8-acre fire on West University Avenue early Friday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, the fire team responded to a call made from Harbor Cove Apartments at 2:13 p.m., and swiftly deployed fire rescue drones and trucks.

TRENDING: Infant reunited with Bradford County firefighters who provided life-saving care

The fire was inside of a large field area shared between Harbor Cove and three other apartment buildings in the area. There were no evacuations in the area.

The fire was put out around 3:45 p.m., and no one was seriously injured.

Fire rescue teams are currently investigating how the fire started.

