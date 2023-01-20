Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead.
The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue.
It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway.
The vehicle traveled into a wood-line and came to rest facing northwest.
