Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead.

The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue.

It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle traveled into a wood-line and came to rest facing northwest.

