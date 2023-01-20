Deep South District of the American Rose Society holds 2023 mid-winter meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Deep South District of the American Rose Society will have their 2023 Mid-Winter Meeting.

The 2023 Mid-Winter Meeting takes place at the Best Western Grand Hotel and Conference Center in Gainesville.

TRENDING: ‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala

At this event, you can learn about all-things roses starting off with their popular arrangement seminar.

On Saturday, there is varied line up of speakers and vendors will be selling many types of roses.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.