Elderly woman walking dog hit and killed by car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers say an elderly woman and her dog died after a minivan hit them while she was taking walking the dog.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night on Northwest 53rd Avenue.

Officers say she was attempting to cross the road when a minivan heading west hit her.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene to talk to law enforcement.

Police officers blocked traffic in both directions in order to investigate.

