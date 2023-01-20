Gainesville City commissioners vote 6-1 to keep interim charter officers in their positions permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At Thursday city’s meeting, Gainesville commissioners voted to make interim positions permanent after discussing hiring a firm to help fill those positions. Now it has some people wondering what changed their minds.

The proposal was voted by commissioners last month but now overturned by a 6-to-1 vote at last night’s meeting.

Out of all the commissioners, Desmon Duncan-Walker was in favor of the firm helping with the hiring process.

“We can always take a liberty as commissioners and bring forward things that are our concerns,” said Walker. “These individuals have proven and demonstrated by way of some excellent parts on each one of their evaluations that not only can they do the work but they want to do the work and so it made sense to me.”

The proposal was not on the meeting’s original agenda. Walker said after time to rethink, she now feels the stability of the organization is critical and those in those positions are qualified.

“I think that I started to get a little bit of fear and anxiety about us being able to maintain and hold some of these charters who need certain futures ,”said Walker. “We had just within the last couple of years, we have faced some serious times here at the city, a number of resignations of charter officers and so I feel like it was really critical for us to provide the staff with a sense of security.”

Each officer’s permanent contract will now be renegotiated.

