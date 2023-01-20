Gainesville City commissioners vote 6-1 to keep interim charter officers in their positions permanently

By Alexus Goings
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At Thursday city’s meeting, Gainesville commissioners voted to make interim positions permanent after discussing hiring a firm to help fill those positions. Now it has some people wondering what changed their minds.

The proposal was voted by commissioners last month but now overturned by a 6-to-1 vote at last night’s meeting.

RELATED: Gainesville City Commissioners Ward and Duncan-Walker address issues to be discussed in upcoming council meetings

Out of all the commissioners, Desmon Duncan-Walker was in favor of the firm helping with the hiring process.

“We can always take a liberty as commissioners and bring forward things that are our concerns,” said Walker. “These individuals have proven and demonstrated by way of some excellent parts on each one of their evaluations that not only can they do the work but they want to do the work and so it made sense to me.”

The proposal was not on the meeting’s original agenda. Walker said after time to rethink, she now feels the stability of the organization is critical and those in those positions are qualified.

“I think that I started to get a little bit of fear and anxiety about us being able to maintain and hold some of these charters who need certain futures ,”said Walker. “We had just within the last couple of years, we have faced some serious times here at the city, a number of resignations of charter officers and so I feel like it was really critical for us to provide the staff with a sense of security.”

Each officer’s permanent contract will now be renegotiated.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

5-year-old hit and killed while crossing street
Alachua 5-year-old boy killed crossing street, driver not charged
Phosphate mining company backs out of plan for mining operation in Bradford County
Federal judge blasts Gov. DeSantis but dismisses State Attorney Warren lawsuit
Interim charter positions
A man from Trenton is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts of...
Man is charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in Gilchrest County