Gainesville officials invite residents on guided walks to inform about redesign plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville transportation officials are inviting residents to participate in a series of guided walks meant to share information about plans to redesign parts of the city.

City officials say the plans are focused on increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The city is hosting corridor walks on January 24 through the 26 along 13th Street and University Avenue.

Officials say they want to get input from residents.

‘Segment One’ will be walked on W 13th Street from SW 9th Ave. to NW 8th Ave. from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, January 24. They will meet at the Southwest corner of SW 13th Street and SW 14th Ave.

‘Segment Two’ will be on W 13th Street from SW 16th Ave. to SW 9th Ave. from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 24. They will meet at the Southwest corner of University Avenue and W 13th Street.

‘Segment Three’ will be on University Avenue from W 6th Street to Waldo Road from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, January 25. They will meet at the Northeast corner of University Avenue and W 6th Street.

‘Segment Four’ will be on University Avenue from Waldo Road to SE 31st Street from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 25. They will meet at the Fred Cone Park parking lot.

‘Segment Five’ will be on University Avenue from NW 22nd Street to W 12th Street from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, January 26. They will meet at the Southwest corner of University Avenue and W 13th Street.

‘Segment Six’ will be on University Avenue from W 12th Street to W 6th Street from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26. They will meet at the Northwest corner of University Avenue and W 6th Street.

