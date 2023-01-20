Gator football program releases QB recruit Jaden Rashada from Letter of Intent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three days after it became known that 2023 quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada had requested a release from the National Letter of Intent he signed with Florida on Dec. 21, the Gator football program has granted that request, a UF spokesman confirmed on Friday. Rashada, of Pittsburg, California, is now available for another school to sign.

The 6-foot-4, 185 pound Rashada is the No. 27 player in the ESPN 300 and the seventh-highest rated quarterback. He was also the highest-ranked member of Billy Napier’s 2023 signing class. Despite that immense talent, the quarterback has had a difficult time staying committed to a program. Rashada originally gave his verbal commitment to Miami last summer before flipping to UF in November. Although he signed with the Gators, he never enrolled at UF for the spring semester like most of the other signees.

Multiple media outlets, including ESPN and the Associated Press, have reported that the reason for Rashada backing out is that a Name, Image, & Likeness deal with the Gator Collective worth up to $13 million fell through. Rashada becomes the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2023 class.

The next National Signing Day in college football is Feb. 1, but most of the elite prospects have signed with other schools at this point in the recruiting process. Florida is already thin at quarterback after 2022 starter Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup Jalen Kitna was arrested on child pornography charges and dismissed from the team. The only other quarterback on the roster that played at all for the Gators last season is Jack Miller III, who started Florida’s loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl and completed 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards. Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz will also compete for the starting job.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.