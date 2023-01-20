Gator women drop to 1-5 in SEC with 74-56 loss to Tennessee

Florida has lost four in a row
Florida guard KK Deans (3) runs the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game...
Florida guard KK Deans (3) runs the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team could not overcome three separate game-changing scoring runs by the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, falling to the Vols for the second time this season, 74-56 in Knoxville. Tennessee (15-6 overall, 7-0 SEC) pulled away thanks to a 15-2 run in the second quarter, a 9-0 stretch early in the third, and a 12-2 spurt near the end of the third.

Florida dropped to 12-7 overall, including a 1-5 mark in conference play. KK Deans and Ra Shaya Kyle led the Gators with 13 points apiece, while Kyle tallied 10 rebounds as well. Florida shot 20-of-61 (32.8%) from the floor and 3-of-13 (23.1%) from three-point territory. Florida lost the battle of the boards again, 46-40, an improvement from a minus-18 differential on the glass in the team’s previous meeting this season. UT swept the season series from UF.

Tennessee was led by Jordan Horston with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Rickea Jackson added 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Volunteers.

Florida returns home in search of its second SEC win. The Gators host Vanderbilt on Sunday at 2 p.m.

