High School Hoops: Santa Fe survives OT thriller vs GHS, Hawthorne edges North Marion

(WCJB) -Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins scored the go-ahead layup with 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Raiders over visiting GHS in Thursday’s thrilling battle between high school boys teams that are each ranked in the top ten in their classifications. Santa Fe (14-5) kept its winning streak going at 12 in a row, and halted the Hurricanes’ seven-game roll. GHS dropped to 15-5.

Jenkisn also came through at the end of regulation, tying the game 60-60 on two free throws with 0.2 seconds to go. Anthony Leivonen led the Canes with 18 points.

Elsewhere, Hawthorne snuck past North Marion, 51-49. The Hornets had early momentum from the tip-off. CJ Ingram and Jhalon Walker were creating turnovers and dominating inside the lane. However, they were clinging to only a one point lead heading into the second quarter. North Marion started to hit three-pointers by the likes of Caleb Rollerson and Elija Walton. The Colts built a five point lead with over four minutes remaining in the half. Hawthorne fought back as the Colts continued to have ball handling issues.

CJ Ingram proved to be too much to handle for North Marion. He scored a team high 34 points in Hawthorne’s win.

Hawthorne (6-2) has won its last five games and will host two upcoming games against Columbia and Eastside. The Colts drop to 12-5 overall.

