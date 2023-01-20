High School Hoops: Santa Fe survives OT thriller vs GHS, Hawthorne edges North Marion

Hornets sting Colts late
By WCJB-TV
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins scored the go-ahead layup with 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Raiders over visiting GHS in Thursday’s thrilling battle between high school boys teams that are each ranked in the top ten in their classifications. Santa Fe (14-5) kept its winning streak going at 12 in a row, and halted the Hurricanes’ seven-game roll. GHS dropped to 15-5.

Jenkisn also came through at the end of regulation, tying the game 60-60 on two free throws with 0.2 seconds to go. Anthony Leivonen led the Canes with 18 points.

Elsewhere, Hawthorne snuck past North Marion, 51-49. The Hornets had early momentum from the tip-off. CJ Ingram and Jhalon Walker were creating turnovers and dominating inside the lane. However, they were clinging to only a one point lead heading into the second quarter. North Marion started to hit three-pointers by the likes of Caleb Rollerson and Elija Walton. The Colts built a five point lead with over four minutes remaining in the half. Hawthorne fought back as the Colts continued to have ball handling issues.

CJ Ingram proved to be too much to handle for North Marion. He scored a team high 34 points in Hawthorne’s win.

Hawthorne (6-2) has won its last five games and will host two upcoming games against Columbia and Eastside. The Colts drop to 12-5 overall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Florida guard KK Deans (3) runs the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game...
Gator women drop to 1-5 in SEC with 74-56 loss to Tennessee
H.S. Hoops: Santa Fe topples GHS, Hawthorne edges North Marion
P.K. Yonge 4 Vanguard 0
High School Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge shuts out Vanguard on Senior Night, 4-0
Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge earns Senior Night win over Vanguard, 4-0