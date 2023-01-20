Infant reunited with Bradford County firefighters who provided life-saving care

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A baby and her parents visited Bradford County Fire Rescue headquarters on Friday to thank firefighters who saved her life after the baby stopped breathing.

Early in the morning on July 3, 2022, Sara Collier noticed her 3-month-old daughter Ella was not breathing. She was cold and turning blue. Collier immediately began CPR as her husband called 911.

BCFR crews responded quickly and performed advanced life support and life-saving skills. Ella was then taken to the UF Health pediatric emergency room in Gainesville. Ella remained in the intensive care unit for several weeks.

The family stopped by the BCFR headquarters to thank the crew that saved Ella. They said, “We are so grateful for the care she received and how incredibly calm, kind, and reassuring your staff was”.

The crew that responded included Paramedic Heather Case, FF/PMD Brandon Ames, FF/EMT Hernan Urbano, and EMT Colin Traylor.

In a statement, the fire department said, “We are very thankful that Ella is happy and healthy. This type of outcome is what we always strive for. We are prepared for all types of emergencies due to our high standards and continuous training.”

