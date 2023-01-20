Levy County Legislative Delegation holds annual public hearing

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday.

The legislation delegation includes State Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville and state representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry.

TRENDING: Mayor Ward reverses course, Gainesville Commission pay raise moving forward

The meeting is meant to allow local residents and officials request legislation or state funding or speak any state concerns before the 2023 regular legislative session.

The delegation meeting will be held at the Commission Board Auditorium at 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.