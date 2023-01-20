Levy County Legislative Delegation holds annual public hearing

The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday.
The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday.

The legislation delegation includes State Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville and state representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry.

TRENDING: Mayor Ward reverses course, Gainesville Commission pay raise moving forward

The meeting is meant to allow local residents and officials request legislation or state funding or speak any state concerns before the 2023 regular legislative session.

The delegation meeting will be held at the Commission Board Auditorium at 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead.
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
A Trenton man is behind bars in Gilchrist County on multiple charges.
Trenton man arrested on several felony charges, includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville.
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
The Deep South District of the American Rose Society will have their 2023 mid-winter meeting.
Deep South District of the American Rose Society holds 2023 mid-winter meeting