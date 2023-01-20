Man is charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in Gilchrest County

A man from Trenton is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts of false imprisonment after a dispute with his landlord.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispute with his landlord ended with a man from Trenton behind bars in Gilchrist County.

Deputies were called to a residence near SW 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant-landlord issue.

After an investigation deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Junior for several felonies.

These include an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of false imprisonment.

Slayton has seven previous felony convictions and 13 misdemeanor convictions.

TRENDING: Gainesville City commissioners vote 6-1 to keep interim charter officers in their positions permanently

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

5-year-old hit and killed while crossing street
Alachua 5-year-old boy killed crossing street, driver not charged
Phosphate mining company backs out of plan for mining operation in Bradford County
Federal judge blasts Gov. DeSantis but dismisses State Attorney Warren lawsuit
Interim charter positions