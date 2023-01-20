Man is charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in Gilchrest County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispute with his landlord ended with a man from Trenton behind bars in Gilchrist County.

Deputies were called to a residence near SW 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant-landlord issue.

After an investigation deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Junior for several felonies.

These include an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of false imprisonment.

Slayton has seven previous felony convictions and 13 misdemeanor convictions.

