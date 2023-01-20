Man is charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in Gilchrest County
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispute with his landlord ended with a man from Trenton behind bars in Gilchrist County.
Deputies were called to a residence near SW 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant-landlord issue.
After an investigation deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Junior for several felonies.
These include an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of false imprisonment.
Slayton has seven previous felony convictions and 13 misdemeanor convictions.
