Marion County Pets: Spice, Gucci, and Alexis

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a shy and quiet girl named Spice. The shy and quiet side of her will only last until you bring out the treats and start playing.

Next is a handsome boy who loves car rides Gucci. This four-year-old pup would make an amazing companion on any adventure.

Lastly there is a one-year-old puppy named Alexis. This exuberant and fun girl is looking for a new fur-ever home with someone who loves to go outside and play.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

