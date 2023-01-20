Prices rise in North Central Florida housing market while sales decline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market in North Central Florida is cooling down, but median home prices are up.

According to Florida realtors, the Gainesville housing market, which includes Alachua and Gilchrist counties, had a 27% drop in sales from December of last year. In Ocala, sales dropped about 21%.

Statewide, home sales in December of 2022 dropped 36% from the same time in 2021. Housing prices, however, seem to be on the rise.

The Gainesville market median sales price in December 2022 was $340,000, an 11% rise from 2021. A similar rise occurred in Ocala, where the median price was about $277,000, up 7.4% from last year.

Sales (% change from 2022 to 2021) Price (% change from 2022 to 2021) Gainesville Down 27% Up 11% Ocala Down 22% Up 7% Florida Statewide Down 36% Up 6%

