Supreme Court justices decides if case against Ocala city leaders over a prayer vigil goes forward

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Supreme Court justices are set to decide whether a case against Ocala city leaders over a prayer vigil will take a small step forward.

Justices will decide Friday whether the plaintiffs have standing to sue in the case of Rojas versus Ocala.

The lawsuit alleges Ocala city leaders improperly organized a prayer vigil which plaintiffs say violates the establishment clause.

Justices have not yet said whether they will grant or deny a formal review of the case.

