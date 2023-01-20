Supreme Court justices decides if case against Ocala city leaders over a prayer vigil goes forward

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Supreme Court justices are set to decide whether a case against Ocala city leaders over a prayer vigil will take a small step forward.

Justices will decide Friday whether the plaintiffs have standing to sue in the case of Rojas versus Ocala.

The lawsuit alleges Ocala city leaders improperly organized a prayer vigil which plaintiffs say violates the establishment clause.

Justices have not yet said whether they will grant or deny a formal review of the case.

