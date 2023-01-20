Trenton man arrested on several felony charges, includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is behind bars in Gilchrist County on multiple charges.
Last Friday, Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence near Southwest 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant/landlord issue.
After an extensive investigation, deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Jr. for several felony crimes.
These include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of false imprisonment, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Slayton has seven previous felony convictions and 13 previous misdemeanor convictions.
