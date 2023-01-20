Trenton man arrested on several felony charges, includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is behind bars in Gilchrist County on multiple charges.

Last Friday, Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence near Southwest 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant/landlord issue.

After an extensive investigation, deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Jr. for several felony crimes.

These include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of false imprisonment, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Slayton has seven previous felony convictions and 13 previous misdemeanor convictions.

