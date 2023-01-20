Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young child is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross a roadway in the city of Alachua on Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 7 a.m., a pickup truck was headed north on Hipp Way near Northwest 133 Terrace. A 5-year-old boy attempted to cross Hipp Way at the same time the truck was at the crosswalk near a housing development.

The truck hit the boy. He was taken to UF Health Shands where he died.

