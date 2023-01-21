53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw

53-year-old Chuck Legette's mugshot
53-year-old Chuck Legette's mugshot(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him.

Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found Legette intoxicated and uncooperative.

Legette has been arrested in Ocala on five separate occasions since 2020. His bond is currently posted at $17,500.

