53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.
Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him.
Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found Legette intoxicated and uncooperative.
Legette has been arrested in Ocala on five separate occasions since 2020. His bond is currently posted at $17,500.
