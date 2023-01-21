67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County.

A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava.

According to court documents, Cava is accused of causing unnecessary pain and depriving dogs of shelter over several months in 2021.

Neighbors have been telling us for some time that cava should be investigated.

Last year, in 2021, they filed a civil lawsuit over her treatment of animals.

TRENDING: Alachua 5-year-old boy killed crossing street, driver not charged

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.