Former Gator Ben Shelton advances to fourth round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (WCJB) -A year ago at this time, Gainesville’s Ben Shelton was playing college tennis for his father, Bryan at UF. After rising all the way to the level of NCAA singles champion by the end of the 2022 college season, Shelton has continued his rapid ascension in the sport.

Shelton, now ranked No. 89 in the world, prevailed in Saturday’s third round match at the Australian Open, eliminating Aussie Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-4. The 20-year old Shelton becomes the first Gator to reach the fourth round at any grand slam tournament in singles. This is Shelton’s first tournament outside the U.S.

Four American men have advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time in 19 years. Shelton will face fellow American J.J. Wolf in Monday’s fourth round clash. Wolf advanced by defeating Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. The Shelton-Wolf match is scheduled for midnight EST Monday.

