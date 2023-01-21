Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly.

Nelson was warned by deputies to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement officers in December of last year.

Despite the warning, Nelson later returned to the residence this past Tuesday, where he was charged with trespassing after warning, and again on Friday.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the two women claim to have approximately 27 Ring recordings of Nelson attempting to contact them from November 2022 to today.

According to deputies, Nelson says he had an ongoing friendship with one of the victims. One of the women claims that neither she nor the second victim have any past history with Nelson.

Deputies claim Nelson’s motive for trespassing onto the victim’s property was wanting to protect the women from activity in the area.

According to deputies, Nelson says he is notified of the women’s need for help through his extrasensory perception, where one of the women will alert him through mental communication that they are in need of assistance. Nelson says that the women have never verbally communicated any need for help.

Nelson was arrested with charges of stalking, and is currently awaiting trial.

