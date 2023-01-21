Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages.

Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.

A nearby witness of the crash chased Cardenas as she left the scene without leaving her information or calling law enforcement officers.

The witness made contact with Cardenas in the Oaks Mall parking lot, where Gainesville Police Department was called.

GPD officers arrested Cardenas for driving under the influence. A small, clear bottle with traces of LSD inside was later found on Cardenas.

Cardenas was charged for the hit-and-run, DUI, and possessing of a controlled substance without a prescription. She is currently awaiting trial.

