Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages.

Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.

A nearby witness of the crash chased Cardenas as she left the scene without leaving her information or calling law enforcement officers.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

The witness made contact with Cardenas in the Oaks Mall parking lot, where Gainesville Police Department was called.

GPD officers arrested Cardenas for driving under the influence. A small, clear bottle with traces of LSD inside was later found on Cardenas.

Cardenas was charged for the hit-and-run, DUI, and possessing of a controlled substance without a prescription. She is currently awaiting trial.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
Tour of the Towns in Yankeetown and Inglis
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women
The event teaches residents about what small businesses in the two towns have to offer
Tour of the Towns in Yankeetown and Inglis