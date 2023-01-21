GHS boys stay undefeated, beat Buchholz, 4-1 in OT for Alachua County Cup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Isaac Gugel and Brendan Foley each scored twice, and the GHS Hurricanes struck three times total in extra time in Friday’s Alachua County Cup title game win over Buchholz at Citizens Field. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation before Gainesville went on its scoring spree to prevail, 4-1. The Canes stay unbeaten at 12-0-1, while the Bobcats fall to 7-3-3.

Both teams scored late in regulation after the game remained scoreless for the majority of the night.

GHS has now won all four Alachua County Cup boys titles in the event’s history and has outscored opponents 42-8 this season.

District tournaments are next for both teams. Both the Hurricanes and Bobcats play in Class 6A-District 4 so a rematch could happen in the postseason.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.