Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022.

The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”

In the Gainesville market, sales fell 27% but the average price rose nearly 11%. In Ocala, sales dropped 22% but prices jumped more than 7%.

“Most companies won’t take a roof that’s more than fifteen years old. The 15-year-old roof has ten more years of life easily, but that’s gotta be replaced” shared Mikell. Sellers who replace a roof are expecting more money for their house.”

Some residents told TV20, home prices today are simply unaffordable. “I think it’s going really high and I can’t believe people would buy a house when the prices are hiking so much,” shared Satysai Koppalu. “It doesn’t make any sense for anything to hike up so much.”

Realtors explain prices have skyrocketed because of high-interest rates, and the increase of home insurance rates during the fall of 2022.

“We definitely have been in and are still in, an insurance crisis in the state of Florida,” shared Mikell. “Those rates have gone up so much and that also affects your monthly payment.”

Other realtors hope an increase in consumer confidence will escalate in the spring, while some economists predict the global economy may be heading for a recession.

